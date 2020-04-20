Center Morris Udeze is coming back to play for Wichita State

Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal (0) goes against Wichita State center Morris Udeze (24) for a rebound in the second half of Tulsa’s 54-51 win over Wichita State in an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

WICHITA, Kan. – After putting his name in the transfer portal in March, center Morris Udeze has announced that he will return to Wichita State.

Udeze had narrowed his final five schools to Arizona State, Seton Hall, Butler, Minnesota and Xavier before his decision to stay in Wichita for his junior season.

The Shockers now have a full roster for the upcoming season after eight players entered the transfer portal this offseason. DeAntoni Gordon is the last of the transfers to announce his new home.

The Houston native averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.5 minutes last season for the Shockers.