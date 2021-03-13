Cincy beats Shockers to reach 4th straight AAC title game

Wichita State guard Ricky Council IV, center, tries to pass around Cincinnati forward Tari Eason, left, and Cincinnati guard Mason Madsen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati is going to play in its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

Mason Madsen had a team-high 10 points as the Bearcats overcame missing their last three free throw attempts and held on to beat top-seeded Wichita State 60-59 on Saturday. The Bearcats also had more turnovers than field goals made in the second half.

The Shockers had one final shot, but Alterique Gilbert’s long 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim and then the back before bouncing off as time expired. He had 14 points to lead Wichita State, which had won eight in a row.