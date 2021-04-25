College baseball: Shockers drop finale 6-5 to Cincinnati

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – No. 23 Wichita State run-ruled USF in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, 14-3, only to see the Bulls come back and shut out the Shockers in game two, 3-0.

For the second straight game, Wichita State (33-8-1, 15-3-1) struggled at the plate vs. USF standout pitcher Georgina Corrick. Corrick retired the Shockers 12 times in the second game today via strikeout – a season-high for the Shockers.

Caitlin Bingham started the first game in the circle and threw another great game to improve to 9-1 on the season. Bingham allowed no runs on just two hits in 4.0 innings to go with three strikeouts.

The Shockers hit five home runs in game one. Madison Perrigan homered twice to go with three RBI, bringing her season total to 15. Addison Barnard went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Bailey Urban finished 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBI. Ryleigh Buck and Sydney McKinney both logged a pair of hits and an RBI.

In the bottom of the first, Perrigan jumped on the first pitch she saw, sending it over the wall in left-center to give the Shockers an early 2-0 lead. The homer was her 14th of the season.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the bottom of the second. Lauren Lucas, pinch-running for Lauren Mills, crossed the plate on a pass ball to score the first run. Buck doubled and then scored on Bailey Urban’s RBI single up the middle. A bases-loaded walk for Neleigh Herring added the third run of the frame.

The floodgates opened in the bottom of the third thanks to a six-run inning. Urban started the scoring with a sacrifice fly, immediately followed by an RBI single from McKinney. Wichita State then hit back-to-back home runs coming off the bats of Barnard and Perrigan. Buck’s RBI single up the middle capped the big inning.

Urban’s first home run of the season led off the bottom of the fourth, and then two batters later Camryn Compton delivered a pinch-hit two-run missile to center.

USF hit a pair of home runs off Hailey Martinez in the top of the fifth to avoid the shutout.

Game two belonged to Corrick. She threw a complete game shutout behind only three hits and 12 strikeouts. McKinney was 2-for-3 in the nightcap, while the rest of the lineup was 1-for-18.

Bailey Lange (16-5) was saddled with her second straight tough loss against USF despite throwing a solid game from the circle. Lange allowed only three runs on four hits but didn’t get any help from the offense.

USF broke a scoreless game in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs and added one more in the top of the sixth.

Up NextNo. 23 Wichita State and USF finish the series tomorrow with first pitch at 12 p.m.