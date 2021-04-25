College baseball: Shockers drop finale 6-5 to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (KSNW) – The Wichita State baseball team dropped three of four to Cincinnati this weekend after a 6-5 loss to the Bearcats Sunday morning.
Wichita State (20-15, 8-7 American) is scheduled to return home to Eck Stadium for a four-game conference series against ninth-ranked East Carolina April 30 through May 2.
After the Bearcats (19-18, 8-8 American) jumped out to a 5-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, the Shockers answered immediately, scoring four in the top of the third on a grand slam to left field from Ross Cadena, cutting the deficit to just one run, 5-4. It was Cadena’s first homer of the season.
WSU tied the game, 5-5, in the top of the fourth after Jack Sigrist roped an RBI single to left center, driving in Cooper Elliot for the tying run.
The game remained deadlocked at five until the bottom of the seventh when the Bearcats’ Paul Komistek smacked an RBI single to right field, scoring the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.
Cadena went 2-for-4 with four RBI on his grand slam, while Sigrist added a pair of hits, including his team-best 11th double of the season, pacing WSU at the plate.
Wichita State reliever Foster Gifford (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up the go-ahead run on two hits in the seventh, while reliever LJ McDonough had a no decision but tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief with a career-high six strikeouts.
Komistek had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs, leading the Bearcats.
Cincinnati reliever Nathan Moore (2-2) earned the victory after allowing no earned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)