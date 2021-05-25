College baseball: Shockers fall to South Florida in first game of AAC Tournament

Shockers
Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, FL (KSNW) – The Wichita State baseball team dropped their first game of the American Athletic Conference 7-2 to South Florida Tuesday night and now face an elimination game.

South Florida scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead that the Shockers couldn’t bounce back from.

To view stats from the loss, click here.

Wichita State now faces elimination against Houston on Wednesday at approximately 5:30p.m. (CT). Houston lost 4-1 to Tulane in their first game of the tournament.

The Shockers went 7-1 against Houston this season. Head coach Eric Wedge told the media Tuesday night that Jace Kaminska is expected to start on the mound for the Shockers against Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather