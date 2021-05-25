College baseball: Shockers fall to South Florida in first game of AAC Tournament

CLEARWATER, FL (KSNW) – The Wichita State baseball team dropped their first game of the American Athletic Conference 7-2 to South Florida Tuesday night and now face an elimination game.

South Florida scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead that the Shockers couldn’t bounce back from.

To view stats from the loss, click here.

Wichita State now faces elimination against Houston on Wednesday at approximately 5:30p.m. (CT). Houston lost 4-1 to Tulane in their first game of the tournament.

The Shockers went 7-1 against Houston this season. Head coach Eric Wedge told the media Tuesday night that Jace Kaminska is expected to start on the mound for the Shockers against Houston.