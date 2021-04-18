College baseball: Shockers get swept in Tulane series

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KSNW) For the first time this season the Wichita State baseball team was swept in a weekend series after an 8-7 loss to Tulane on Sunday.

The series was originally slated to be a four-game series but was shortened to three games after inclement weather forced Saturday’s game to be suspended in the top of the first inning and resumed Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Wichita State (19-12, 7-4 American) is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati for a four-game conference series April 23-25.
 
Senior outfielder Corrigan Bartlett drove in a game-best four runs, including setting a new Wichita State baseball single-game record with three sacrifice flies, while Paxton Wallace added a pair of hits, including a double, leading the Shockers at the plate.
 
WSU left-hander Spencer Hynes (3-2) suffered the loss on the mound after allowing five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
 
Wichita State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Saturday on Bartlett’s first sac fly of the game before the contest was halted due to weather.
 
Tulane (17-13, 6-1 American) evened the contest, 1-1, with a run in the bottom of the first inning, which was resumed Sunday, before Bartlett put the Shockers back in front, 2-1, with his second sacrifice fly of the contest in the top of the third inning.
 
The lead was short-lived, however, as Tulane tied the contest, 2-2, with a run in the bottom-half of the frame.
 
The Green Wave took the lead for good at 5-2 with a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Chase Engelhard leadoff homer to left-center and two-RBI double down the left field line from Collin Burns.
 
The Shockers trailed 8-6 going into the top of the ninth and trimmed the Tulane advantage to 8-7 when Bartlett collected his record third sac fly of the game, but a double play allowed the Green Wave to escape the game with a victory.
 
Engelhard had three hits, including a home run, and batted in two, while Bennett Lee also tallied three hits, leading Tulane offensively.
 
Green Wave reliever Donovan Benoit (2-1) earned the win after allowing four runs – three earned – on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings, while Zach DeVito secured his fourth save of the season.

(WSU Athletics contributed information to this article.)

