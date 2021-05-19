College baseball: Shockers prep for final series of regular season

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) Wichita State baseball (27-20, 15-12 American) is scheduled to host the Memphis Tigers (16-34, 6-22 American) May 20-22 at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, to wrap up the 2021 regular season.

The series is scheduled to open with a split doubleheader Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., before a single game at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, and the series finale at noon Saturday, May 22. Senior Night will be before Friday’s game.

The four-game series against Memphis will mark meetings 7-10 in the all-time series that dates back to WSU’s first season in The American in 2018.

The Shockers lead the series, 4-2. The last time the two teams met in 2019, Wichita State won two of three games at Eck Stadium, winning games one and two, 7-3 and 8-4, before dropping game three, 6-3. 

