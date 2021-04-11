College baseball: Shockers sweep Houston and win seventh straight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State baseball team continues to play red hot after a weekend series sweep over conference rival Houston on Sunday with a 13-2 win at Eck Stadium.
Freshman infielder Derek Shaver hit a grand slam and pitcher Spencer Hynes threw five innings and struck out four to lift the Wichita State baseball team to their seventh straight win.
With the win, the Shockers (19-9, 7-1 American) have won seven consecutive games and earn a series sweep over Houston (13-18, 1-7 American) for the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2018 season. In addition, the Shockers finished 7-1 in their eight straight games against Houston, losing only the series opener in Houston, Texas, April 1.
Shaver, who entered the game in the top of the sixth inning at third base, demolished a 3-2 pitch over the right-center wall with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning for his first-career grand slam and first collegiate homer, ballooning a 9-2 Shocker advantage to 13-2.
Hynes improved to 3-1 on the mound after allowing just two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks on 83 pitches.
Hunter Gibson added a trio of hits, while David VanVooren and Ross Cadena each finished with two hits, including doubles, pacing Wichita State at the plate.
Adam Becker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, leading the Cougars.
Houston starter Ben Sears (1-2) suffered the loss after giving up five earned runs on eight hits with a walk in 2 1/3 innings of work.
The Shockers outhit the Cougars in the contest, 12-5, and benefited from four Houston errors while committing none of their own.
Wichita State is scheduled to start a two-week, American Athletic Conference road swing with a four-game series at Tulane in New Orleans, La., April 16-18.
(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)