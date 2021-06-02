College softball: McKinney named NFCA All-American

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State softball season ended over a week ago, but the postseason awards are still coming in.

Sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third Team All-American Wednesday, becoming the first Shocker in program history to earn All-America honors.

The Norborne, Mo., native broke the Wichita State single season record for hits (87) and batting average (.439) in 2021. Her 87 hits ranked second nationally, while her .439 average ranked No. 23 and led the American Athletic Conference. Considered one of the toughest to strikeout at the plate, McKinney struck out only four times this season in 198 at bats.

She started all 55 games for Wichita State and added seven home runs, 10 doubles, 56 runs and 31 RBI. Her 56 runs scored rank second on the single season charts at Wichita State.

McKinney continues to add to her impressive resume with All-America honors. She was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year this season, while also earning First Team All-Conference and NFCA All-Central Region Second Team accolades.