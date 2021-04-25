College softball: No. 23 Wichita State drops final game with USF on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The No. 23 Wichita State softball team wrapped up a tough week, losing four of five after dropping the series finale to South Florida, 8-1 on Sunday.
Wichita State (33-9-1, 15-4-1) lost its first conference series of the season behind another dominant pitching performance from USF pitcher Georgina Corrick.
Caitlin Bingham (9-2) lost for just the second time this season. Bingham threw 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk. Erin McDonald finished the game, striking out five in 2.1 innings.
Sydney McKinney, Ryleigh Buck and Bailey Urban were responsible for the only Shocker hits on the afternoon.
For the first time in three games against Corrick, the Shockers scored first. A leadoff triple in the top of the first from McKinney led to an Addison Barnard sacrifice fly.
USF would even the score at 1-1 in the top of the third on an RBI double to right-center.
The Bulls loaded the bases to start the top of the fifth and then scored runs on two singles, hit by pitch, sac fly and a three-run home run by Corrick.
Up Next
No. 23 Wichita State hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State for a midweek contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)