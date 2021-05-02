College softball: Shockers can’t complete sweep with 10-6 loss at Tulsa

TULSA, OK. (KSNW) – The Wichita State softball team won four of five games this week. Their lone loss came in a 10-6 defeat on Sunday in Tulsa to close out the series with Canes.

Wichita State (37-10-1, 18-5-1) has completed conference play and will have next weekend off, while the rest of the league wraps up their schedules.



Caitlin Bingham (9-3) made it through only two innings before getting the hook. She gave up a season-high three home runs. Bailey Lange threw 2.1 innings and was peppered for six runs, four earned, on five hits. Erin McDonald finished the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on a hit.



Camryn Compton drove in two runs behind a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Ryleigh Buck also drove in two runs. Bailee Nickerson and Bailey Urban both homered in the contest. Sydney McKinney saw her 14-game hit streak come to an end.



For the second straight game Tulsa put the first run on the board. A two-out solo home run from Chenise Delce had the Hurricane leading 1-0 after an inning. Three home runs in the bottom of the third gave the Hurricane a 4-0 lead.



Wichita State broke into the scoring column in the top of the fourth on Nickerson’s solo home run to dead center field. The Shockers pulled within two, 4-2, in the top of the fifth on Urban’s two-out solo homer to left.



Just when it looked like the Shockers were building some momentum for a comeback, Tulsa put five runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth, stretching the lead to 9-2.



The Shockers would not go down without a fight. A four-run top of the sixth pulled Wichita State with three, 9-6. Wichita State loaded the bases to start the inning, and then a hard liner back at the pitcher from Ryleigh Buck scored a pair after a throwing error on the play. The very next batter, Compton, laced a single to left to score two more, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.



Tulsa tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-6.

Up Next

Wichita State plays host to No. 1 Oklahoma Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium in the final regular season contest of 2021.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)