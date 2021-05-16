College softball: Shockers draw Norman Regional

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) Fresh off an American Athletic Conference Tournament title, Wichita State learned its NCAA Regional fate Sunday night and will be the No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.

The Shockers are joined by the No. 1 overall seed, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Morgan State. Wichita State opens tournament play vs. Texas A&M Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Wichita State is 0-9 all-time vs. the Aggies, but the two programs haven’t met since 2016. Texas A&M is 31-21 this season, while finishing 8-16 in the SEC.

Wichita State (39-11-1) is making its fifth NCAA Regional appearance in school history and first since 2018. Three of the Shockers’ five NCAA Regional berths have come during the Kristi Bredbenner era.

The Shockers swept both the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles for just the second time in program history, joining the 2016 Shockers.

Wichita State enters NCAA Tournament play ranked No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, No. 23 in the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 and No. 25 in the Softball America Top 25.

Wichita State is one of three teams from the American Athletic Conference in the field of 64, joining UCF and USF.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)