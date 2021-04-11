College softball: Shockers extend win streak to nine after sweep over Houston

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State clinched another series win behind a doubleheader sweep of Houston Saturday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium, winning by scores of 8-3 and 11-2.

Wichita State (27-5, 10-1) extended its win streak to eight straight with two more victories today and also broke yet another school record in the process. The Shockers entered the day needing one home run to tie the single season record of 59 and two to break it. All they did was hit six between the two games. Wichita State broke the record set in 2018 and needed only 31 games to do it.

Erin McDonald started the first game, but went only 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. Caitlin Bingham came in and finished it off, pitching the final 3.0 innings. She allowed just one hit and walked only one.

Sydney McKinney was stellar yet again at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Madison Perrigan also homered, finishing 1-for-3. Lauren Mills drove in three behind a 3-for-4 outing, which included a double.

After McDonald struck out the side in her first inning of work, McKinney led off the home half with a single and then came all the way around to score on three wild pitches. On the very next pitch after McKinney scored, Perrigan crushed a solo shot over the center field wall to make it 2-0.

A two-run home run for the Cougars in the next inning tied it up at 2-2, and then they took the lead in the top of the fourth on a leadoff solo shot. That homer ended the day for McDonald.

Houston’s lead wouldn’t make it past the fourth inning, however. A leadoff double from Mills led to a two-run home run for McKinney to make it 4-3 Shockers. Mills added another run for Wichita State in the fifth on an RBI single to left.

Wichita State loaded the bases to begin the bottom of the sixth, leading to a run on a Houston throwing error. Mills then provided the final runs on a two-run single to the left-center gap.

In game two, Perrigan opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to left, scoring McKinney who led off with a single.

Houston grabbed the lead in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run home run from Sarah Queen. But, that lead would vanish rather quickly. McKinney immediately tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff solo home run, her second of the day. The Shockers would end up scoring six runs in the inning.

Four batters later, Ryleigh Buck unloaded a two-run blast to straightaway center field to put Wichita State in front for good. Kaylee Huecker and McKinney tacked on the final three runs of the inning courtesy of an RBI single and a two-run double.

The first two batters of the fifth inning were retired before McKinney’s double led to Addison Barnard delivering her 15th home run of the season to make it 9-2. Perrigan reached via walk, setting up Herring for the walk-off two-run shot, putting the run-rule into place.

McKinney finished the day 7-for-8 at the plate after going a perfect 4-for-4 in the nightcap. She doubled twice, homered and drove in three runs in game two. Herring went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Bailey Lange collected her 14th win of the season behind five strikeouts and allowing just two runs on three hits.

Up NextWichita State and Houston wrap up play tomorrow with the finale beginning at 12 p.m.