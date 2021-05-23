College softball: Shockers season ends in NCAA Regional Finals

NORMAN, OK. – (KSNW) One of the best seasons in Wichita State softball history came to an end on Sunday in a 24-7 loss to Oklahoma in a NCAA Regional Final.

The Shockers played with a lead after scoring four runs in the first inning after senior Bailee Nickerson drove in three runs with a double.

The No. 1 Sooners came roaring back scoring eight runs in the second inning, three in the third and fourth and 10 runs in the seventh in the 24-7 win.

Wichita State made its second appearance in an NCAA Regional final and completed possibly the best season in school history. The 2021 Shockers rewrote the record books and swept both the regular season and conference tournament titles in the American Athletic Conference.

Despite the final score, Wichita State did something against the high-powered Sooners this weekend very few have done in 2021. In 50 games this season, Oklahoma had allowed five or more runs only six times. Two of those came this weekend against Wichita State.

Six Shocker seniors suited up for the final time Sunday: Ryleigh Buck, Kaylee Huecker, Bailey Lange, Hailey Martinez, Bailee Nickerson and Madison Perrigan.

With the loss, Wichita State’s season ends with a 41-12-1 overall record.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)