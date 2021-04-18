College softball: Shockers series in Orlando ends in a tie

ORLANDO, Flo. (KSNW) – Due to the drop-dead rule and travel arrangements, No. 25 Wichita State and No. 23 UCF battled to a 0-0 tie Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State (32-5-1, 14-1-1) registered just the second game to end in a tie in school history. The Shockers and Jayhawks played to a 2-2 tie back on April 30, 1991.

Caitlin Bingham (8-1-1) threw another stellar game, allowing eight hits over a career-high 10.1 innings. She gave up only one walk and struck out three.

The Shockers were held to a season-low two hits with Sydney McKinney and Ryleigh Buck collecting a hit apiece.

Wichita State really only threatened to score one time, coming in the top of the sixth. McKinney led off with a bunt single to break up UCF’s no-hit bid. Neleigh Herring reached on a catcher’s interference and then Buck loaded the bases on an infield single. Bailee Nickerson would strike out in the next at-bat to end the inning.

UCF started the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff triple from Volpe, and would run themselves out of a potential game-winning run. With no outs and Volpe on third, the very next batter hit a deep fly ball to right, but Volpe didn’t tag up. The next hitter would reach on an error, but Bingham escaped with a ground out and strikeout to keep the game knotted at 0-0.

The Knights again got a runner to third in the bottom of the 10th, but Bingham induced a lineout to retire the side.

UCF began the bottom of the 11th with a leadoff walk and then a one-out single put runners on the corners, but that would be where the game ended. The umpires enforced the drop-dead rule, ending the game with one out in the bottom of the 11th and a Knight on first and third.

No. 25 Wichita State has a midweek matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)

