Columbia native, Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique serves as reminder to dream big

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique turned his dreams into a reality as he kissed the court after checking out for his last time at Charles Koch Arena.

Columbia native, Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique (@jaimeechenique) reminds us to dream big, work hard and never give up – a thread: pic.twitter.com/6EL4AxMWW1 — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 9, 2020

The Columbia native had offers to play professional basketball in Europe after graduating high school, but his father advised him to turn them down and pursue an education.

Echenique was persistent in his pursuit of playing college basketball in the U.S.

His father wanted his studies to come first, and threatened to stop supporting his goal, but Echenique asked for another year to prove himself.

When Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas showed interest in Jaime, he dropped everything to take a chance on himself.

“You’re a young kid with a lot of dreams, you’re hungry for more, but you have to face something that you’ve never faced,” said Echenique.

Now, Echenique will graduate from Wichita State in May, becoming his family’s first college graduate.