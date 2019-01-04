Competitive Drive: Keitha Adams growing a program she’s long admired.

There’s something about a basketball that has always grabbed the attention of Lady Shockers head coach Keitha Adams.

“My dad was a school teacher, so I found myself at the school all the time, and I could shoot baskets all the time, so I was playing basketball when I was in fourth and fifth grade.” Adams says.

She moved through the coaching ranks in the Sunflower State, coaching both high school and junior college basketball at Independence Community College.

The experience ultimately helped her land her first Division I head coaching job at the University of Texas at El Paso where she stayed for 16 seasons.

“We went 16 and 0 in Conference USA, which was the first time in the history in that conference for a program, we had two players get drafted in the WNBA,” says Adams.

In 2017, the Oxford, Kansas native heard about a head coaching position back in her home state.

Adams was named Wichita State Head Women’s Basketball Coach on March 29, 2017.

“You know, here I am. I’m now at a new school, and I’m at a new school with another phenomenal coach in Gregg Marshall,” Adams says. “I bought all of Coach Marshall’s coaching videos. I have them all, and I spent about 16 hours one weekend watching all of his coaching tapes.”

Her athletes enjoy working with her as well.

“She’s really passionate about everything, and she always comes into practice with a good attitude and just trying to push us through everything mentally,” says junior guard Maya Brewer

A competitor herself, Adams is shooting to improve the program she’s always admired.

“We want to be a top 25 program one day. We want to be in the NCAA tournament. We want to sell out Charles Koch Arena,” Adams says.

She knows reaching success will take a lot of hard work and patience, but for Adams, building the Shockers program is a challenge she loves to tackle.

“This is what I wake up for; it’s my purpose, it’s my drive, it’s my passion. And I get to do it here with friends and family and just want to make this a unique, special program.”