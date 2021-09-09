Conference realignment conversation with WSU AD Darron Boatright

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) After Texas and Oklahoma bailed on the Big 12 for the SEC, a ripple down effect has taken place to fill their voids. Now, the American Conference could be left looking for new members after several schools appear to be headed from the AAC to the Big 12.

Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston have reportedly applied to join the Big 12 and leave the AAC.

Wichita State joined the AAC in 2017, and understands the process and thought for a school to want to join a conference they view as a better fit for their institution.

Even with the possible conference juggling, Wichita State plans on staying put in the AAC.

“We’re married to the American Athletic Conference and fully committed and want to help hold this conference together,” said WSU Director of Athletics, Darron Boatright. “If we have the opportunity to do it we want to assist in doing so. It’s not very hard for me to answer right now, as long as there’s an American we’re going to be a part of it.”

Without Cincinnati, UCF and Houston, the AAC would only have eight members in football and basketball. Boatright encourages Shockers fans not to panic.

“This is there passion, This is their hobby, and it’s being disrupted. We did this a few years ago and everybody had an opinion of where we should have went then,” said Boatright. “Hopefully some people will see the same thing we saw and think the American Athletic Conference is a pretty good landing spot.”