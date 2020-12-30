Cornblum, Eddy garner Preseason All-Conference accolades

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State junior right-handed pitcher Liam Eddy and freshman outfielder Couper Cornblum were both named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, it was announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, by the conference office.



Eddy, a native of Brighton, Colo., earned his first preseason all-conference nod after posting a 1.73 ERA and 2-0 record with 22 strikeouts and just six walks in a team-high 26 innings pitched during the 2020 season. He allowed just five earned runs on 16 hits and limited opposing batters to a .174 average in his four appearances and starts on the mound.



Cornblum, who hails from Woodway, Texas, enjoyed a stellar freshman year, securing his inaugural preseason all-conference recognition, compiling a team-best .354 batting average with 17 hits, 16 runs, four doubles, three triples, a homer, 12 RBIs, 13 walks, a .625 slugging and .492 on-base percentage in 15 games and starts. He was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.



The league’s head coaches also voted the Shockers fifth in the 2021 American Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, marking the highest preseason ranking for Wichita State baseball since joining The American.



East Carolina was tabbed the preseason favorite with 49 points and seven of eight first-place votes, while UCF was second with 39 points and Tulane was third with 36 points and the final first-place vote.



Houston (34 points) and WSU (25 points) were fourth and fifth, with Cincinnati (15 points), Memphis (14 points) and USF (12 points) rounding out the poll.



The Shockers posted a 13-2 overall record and won their final 12 games before the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wichita State returns seven starting position players and four starting pitchers while welcoming 18 newcomers to Eck Stadium going into the 2021 campaign under second season head coach Eric Wedge .

2021 American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Points 1. East Carolina (7) 49 2. UCF 39 3. Tulane (1) 36 4. Houston 34 5. Wichita State 25 6. Cincinnati 15 7. Memphis 14 8. USF 12

Preseason Player of the Year

Hunter Goodman, So., C, Memphis



Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Braden Olthoff, R-Jr., Tulane

Preseason All-Conference Team

P – Colton Gordon, R-So., UCF

P – Evan Shawver, Jr., Cincinnati

P – Jake Kuchmaner, Jr., East Carolina*

P – Braden Olthoff, R-Jr., Tulane*

P – Liam Eddy , Jr., Wichita State

RP – Jack Sinclair, Jr., UCF

C – Hunter Goodman, So., Memphis*

1B – Ryan Hernandez, Jr., Houston

2B – Connor Norby, So., East Carolina

SS – Ben Brooks, Jr., Memphis

3B – Eric Santiago, Gr., Cincinnati

3B – Trevor Minder, R-Jr., Tulane

OF – Thomas Francisco, So., East Carolina

OF – Bryson Worrell, Jr., East Carolina*

OF – Couper Cornblum , Fr., Wichita State

DH – Wyatt Stapp, Sr., Cincinnati*

* denotes unanimous selection