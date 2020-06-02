Cornblum Named Freshman All-American

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State University freshman outfielder Couper Cornblum was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team, it was announced Tuesday, June 2.



Cornblum is first Shocker to earn Freshman All-American accolades since Liam Eddy achieved the honor in 2018.



A native of Woodway, Texas, Cornblum led the Shockers with a .354 batting average and .625 slugging percentage during the 2020 season. He added 17 hits, 16 runs scored, four doubles, three triples, a homer, 12 RBI and 13 walks in 15 games and 48 at bats.



Cornblum was named the “Best Freshman” in The American by D1Baseball.com, and was ranked 89th on D1Baseball.com’s Top 100 Outfielders for 2020. He was named to the American Athletic Conference’s Weekly Honor for the week of Feb. 24 – March 1.