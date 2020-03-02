Cornblum Named to American Weekly Honor Roll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State freshman utility player Couper Cornblum was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance during the week of Feb. 24 – March 1.
Cornblum, a native of Woodway, Texas, hit a team-best .429 with six hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, going along with four RBI, four walks, a stolen base and zero strikeouts in four games played and started during the week.
In Wichita State’s 2-1 home victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday, Feb. 25, Cornblum went 3-for-4 with a run scored, prior to going 3-for-5 with three runs, two doubles and a triple, four RBI and a stolen base in WSU’s 19-10 win over Hofstra in Reno, Nev., Friday, Feb. 28.
He added a .714 slugging and .556 on-base percentage for the week.
Wichita State is scheduled to open a 10-game homestand with a pair of contests against Air Force Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. First pitch times are 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Player of the Week
Hunter Goodman, So., C, Memphis
Pitcher of the Week
Braden Olthoff, Jr., RHP, Tulane
Weekly Honor Roll
Jaylyn Whitehead, R-Sr., LHP, UCF
Griffin Merritt, So., INF, Cincinnati
Collin Sullivan, Sr., RHP, USF
Trevor Minder, Jr., INF, Tulane
Couper Cornblum, Fr., INF/OF, Wichita State
