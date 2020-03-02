Cornblum Named to American Weekly Honor Roll

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State freshman utility player Couper Cornblum was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance during the week of Feb. 24 – March 1.

Cornblum, a native of Woodway, Texas, hit a team-best .429 with six hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, going along with four RBI, four walks, a stolen base and zero strikeouts in four games played and started during the week.

In Wichita State’s 2-1 home victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday, Feb. 25, Cornblum went 3-for-4 with a run scored, prior to going 3-for-5 with three runs, two doubles and a triple, four RBI and a stolen base in WSU’s 19-10 win over Hofstra in Reno, Nev., Friday, Feb. 28.

He added a .714 slugging and .556 on-base percentage for the week.

Wichita State is scheduled to open a 10-game homestand with a pair of contests against Air Force Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. First pitch times are 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Player of the Week
Hunter Goodman, So., C, Memphis

Pitcher of the Week
Braden Olthoff, Jr., RHP, Tulane

Weekly Honor Roll
Jaylyn Whitehead, R-Sr., LHP, UCF
Griffin Merritt, So., INF, Cincinnati
Collin Sullivan, Sr., RHP, USF
Trevor Minder, Jr., INF, Tulane
Couper Cornblum, Fr., INF/OF, Wichita State

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories