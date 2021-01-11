Council IV lifts Wichita St. over Cincinnati 82-76

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ricky Council IV had a season-high 23 points as Wichita State topped Cincinnati 82-76. Zach Harvey led the Bearcats with 19 points.

The Shockers snapped a six-game losing streak against American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati, 82-76.

Council’s total was the highest for a Shocker true freshman since Feb. 10, 2009 when Toure’ Murry put up 23 points — including the game-winner at the buzzer — in a 62-61 victory over Missouri State.