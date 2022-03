WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball freshman guard Ricky Council IV announced on social media that he will test the 2022 NBA Draft waters but maintain his college eligibility.

One Step Closer🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TWB0BXiPjH — Ricky Council IV (@Rickythe4th) March 29, 2022

Council played two seasons for the Shockers and was the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year following the 2021-22 season.