Council named Freshman of the Week; Another Honor Roll nod for Etienne

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State men’s basketball players doubled up on American Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday.

Ricky Council IV was named Freshman of the Week and Tyson Etienne carved out a spot on the league’s Honor Roll.

Council scored a career-high 23 points in Sunday’s win over Cincinnati – most by a Shocker true freshman in 12 years – to go with a team-high six rebounds. He was 8-of-11 from the field and 7-for-11 from the foul line.

Etienne averaged 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while hitting 6-of-13 threes over two games. He tallied 25 points and grabbed a career-high eight boards at No. 11 Houston on Wednesday. Against Cincinnati, he scored 14 of his 16 points over the final 9:00 to help the Shockers pull away.

It’s the second weekly honor for Council, who also made the honor roll back on Dec. 21.

It’s the fifth for Etienne in the past six weeks. He was the league’s players of the week on Dec. 28 and earned honor roll nods on Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

Wichita State (7-3, 3-1 American) battles Tulsa (7-3, 4-1) on Wednesday evening at Charles Koch Arena (6:01 p.m. CT, ESPN+). The Golden Hurricanes have won six straight and are receiving votes in the latest AP top-25.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Jan. 4-10, 2021

Player of the Week:

Marcus Sasser, So., Guard, Houston

Freshman of the Week:

Ricky Council IV, Guard, Wichita State

Honor Roll:

Zach Harvey, So., Guard, Cincinnati

Tremont Robinson-White, Jr., Guard, East Carolina

Kendric Davis, Jr., Guard, SMU

Brandon Rachal, Sr., Guard, Tulsa

Tyson Etienne, So., Guard, Wichita State

SHOCKER WEEKLY WINNERS (2020-21):

Dec. 7 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 14 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 21 – Ricky Council IV (Honor Roll)

Dec. 28 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)

Jan. 4 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Jan. 11 – Ricky Council IV (Freshman of the Week)

Jan. 11 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)