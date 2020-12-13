Cunningham hits winner, Oklahoma St edges Wichita St 67-64

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman star Cade Cunningham hit a contested 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left and Oklahoma State edged Wichita State 67-64.

After Morris Udeze tied it on two free throws with 34 seconds left, Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 preseason All-Ameircan, dribbled the clock down at the top of the key.

He worked toward the left wing, took a jab step to get his defender off-balance and hit the winner over the lunging 6-5 Dexter Dennis.

Dennis missed a contest 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key as time ran out.

Isaac Likekele led the Cowboys with 14 points, and Tyson Etienne scored 19 points for the Shockers.