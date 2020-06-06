‘Definitely a blessing’: Wichita State basketball alumni Samajae Haynes-Jones returns home from Australia amid pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. – In the middle of March, like many basketball players around the globe, Wichita State Basketball alumni Samajae Haynes-Jones was out of a job. His basketball season with the North-West Tasmania Thunder Basketball Club in Australia reached an abrupt end.

As COVID-19 concerns spread across the globe, Haynes-Jones’ biggest priority was returning home amid the pandemic.

“I was going to have to stay for like a month, but when they said they might close down Australia borders, I had to get out of there fast,” said Haynes-Jones.

Two days later, he was on a flight back home to Wichita.

“There were a lot of people on my flight, 900-plus people,” estimated Haynes-Jones. “I had to make sure I was all covered up and stuff, but I made it back here safely. It was definitely a blessing.”

Now, his future in the game is in flux.

“Me and my agent, we talk about 2 times a week,” shared Haynes-Jones. “There are plenty of teams right now in Europe that ask about me, but we don’t know when with the times, when things are going to start opening back up.”

“Whenever it happens, it happens,” said Haynes-Jones.