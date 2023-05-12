WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has revealed more details of the first two phases of renovations to Cessna Stadium.

In June, the east bleachers are coming down. Work will begin immediately after the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championship, May 26-27, and be finished by the fall semester. Kevin Saal, WSU athletic director, said the demolition timing was designed to work around the state track meet.

“The improvements we are making in part are just because of our commitment to continuing this tradition of state high school track at Wichita State University well into the future,” he said.

Last September, the WSU Board of Trustees approved nearly $12 million for phases 1A and 1B of the project. The project aims to remake Cessna Stadium into a state-of-the-art home for Wichita State athletics, university and community events and the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championship.

Wichita State Cessna Stadium rendering (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

According to the WSU website, the first work will begin Monday, May 15, with construction on the Marcus Welcome Center addition project. The easternmost part of Lot 19E, next to Mike Oatman Drive at Eck Stadium, will close until the summer of 2024. Drivers can expect construction traffic on Mike Oatman Drive.

Then, on June 1, the stadium work begins. It will affect parking on the east side of Cessna Stadium, and there will be no classes this summer in Devlin Hall.

Other effects of the first phase:

Lot 3N (students and visitors) will be closed for the summer and reconfigured as part of a future phase of the project. The lot is scheduled to be open before school starts in the fall.

Lot 11 (faculty/staff and visitors) will be closed for the summer and reconfigured as part of a future phase of the project. The lot is scheduled to be open before school starts in the fall.

Lot 3S (faculty/staff and visitors) will be closed for the summer. Updates on the availability of the lot in the fall will be provided. The lot will be closed permanently as part of a future phase of the project.

Entry on Yale Avenue will remain open. Expect truck traffic.

In the fall, work is scheduled to begin on improvements on the east side of the existing track:

Underground utility work

Seating area for approximately 3,600 with a combination of bleacher seats and terraces designed for tents

Free-standing field lights

Fencing

Ticket pavilion

Restroom/storage buildings

Plaza

The work is expected to be finished in time for the 2024 state track meet.

Demolition of the stadium’s west side and the beginning of Phase 1B will begin after the 2024 track meet. The phase includes widening the track to nine lanes and adding bleacher seating on the north and south sides of the stadium.

When the stadium is finished, it will seat approximately 13,500.

Saal said working around the state high school track meet is important to WSU.

“Event has been hosted at Cessna for 64 years,” he said. “There is pride involved in hosting it as well as responsibility and commitment. The meet is important for track recruitment and good for the community of Wichita.”

He said the Shocker track and field team will still be able to practice and compete during Phase 1a. However, he said the team will be impacted during Phase 1B but WSU is “trying to minimize problems as much as possible.”

Future phases include a new stadium structure on the west side with seating for more than 6,000. In addition, the west building would have press boxes, viewing decks, restrooms, concessions, and offices, locker rooms, and team room areas for a future soccer team.

Click here to learn more about the additional phases and funding.