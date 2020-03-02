Dennis earns fourth AAC honor roll nod

Wichita State’s sophomore guard Dexter Dennis gets locked in as the Shockers look to get back on track today against the Houston Cougars after suffering their second loss of the season. (Shockwave Digital Network/Khánh Nguyen)

Dexter Dennis‘ heroics during Wichita State’s historic comeback over SMU have landed the sophomore back on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the fourth time this season.

Dennis – a 6-foot-5 guard from Baker, La. — Dennis set career-highs with 25 points and seven three-point field goals to help the Shockers pull off the greatest comeback in school history.

WSU trailed by 24 points with less than 14 minutes to play but outscored SMU 40-12 the rest of the way. Dennis supplied 17 points on five triples during that span. It was one of the 10-largest second-half comebacks by a visiting team in NCAA Division I history.

For the season, Dennis is averaging 9.1 points and 5.0 rebounds, but he’s elevated his game over the last two months. In conference games, Dennis leads the league in three-pointers-per-game (2.4) and ranks fourth in accuracy (.409).

Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American and receiving votes in both major polls) plays at Memphis this Thursday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN then returns home for its Senior Day finale against Tulsa (3 p.m. CT, CBSSN).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Week of Feb. 24 – Mar. 1, 2020

Player of the Week:

Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn

Freshman of the Week:

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Weekly Honor Roll:

James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn

Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis

Justin Brown, Jr., G, USF

Lawson Korita, Sr., G, Tulsa

Dexter Dennis, So., G, Wichita State

SHOCKER WEEKLY AWARDS IN 2019-20:

Nov. 11 — Dexter Dennis

Nov. 18 — Jamarius Burton

Dec. 2 — Erik Stevenson

Dec. 9 — Jamarius Burton

Dec. 9 — Tyson Etienne (Freshman of the Week)

Dec. 16 — Erik Stevenson (Player of the Week)

Dec. 23 — Jaime Echenique

Dec. 30 — Grant Sherfield (Freshman of the Week)

Jan. 6 — Erik Stevenson (Player of the Week)

Jan. 27 — Dexter Dennis

Feb. 17 — Dexter Dennis

Mar. 2 — Dexter Dennis