Dennis Earns Spot on AAC Honor Roll

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita State WSU Shockers Athletics.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Dennis averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in Shocker victories over Omaha and Texas Southern. He was 7-of-14 from deep, and his active streak of 19-straight games with a three-pointer is the fifth-longest in school history.

Dennis was the league’s Freshman of the Week on Feb. 25 of last year and landed on the postseason All-Freshman Team, but this is his first Honor Roll appearance.

Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis was named Player of the Week and Memphis’ James Wiseman earned Rookie of the Week status.

WSU (2-0) plays host to UT Martin on Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories