Dennis scores career-high 21, Wichita St. beats Tulane 82-57

Shockers

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita State’s sophomore guard Dexter Dennis gets locked in as the Shockers look to get back on track today against the Houston Cougars after suffering their second loss of the season. (Shockwave Digital Network/Khánh Nguyen)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis had a career-high 21 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 82-57. Tyson Etienne added 20 points for the Shockers. Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Etienne shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 8 from the arc. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point tries for 54%, better than the 48% they shot overall and nearly matching the 55% they shot at the free-throw line (11 of 20).

Christion Thompson led the Green Wave on Sunday with 16 points and seven rebounds.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories