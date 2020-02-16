WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis had a career-high 21 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 82-57. Tyson Etienne added 20 points for the Shockers. Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Etienne shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 8 from the arc. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point tries for 54%, better than the 48% they shot overall and nearly matching the 55% they shot at the free-throw line (11 of 20).
Christion Thompson led the Green Wave on Sunday with 16 points and seven rebounds.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita State University and Black Student Union celebrate Black-owned business
- Dennis scores career-high 21, Wichita St. beats Tulane 82-57
- Plane crash injures one person in Valley Center
- Orangutan granted ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend
- PHOTOS: Daytona 500 kicks off NASCAR racing season