WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Wichita State Shockers basketball team looks towards the future, one of their current players is doing the same.

This afternoon, Dexter Dennis decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. He made the announcement on his Twitter page.

“We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It's not just in some of us; it's in everyone.”

LongLiveMalcolm

Dennis, who will be a junior next year, is coming off a season where he averaged 9.2 ppg and 5.0 reb in 28 games played.

The high flying guard has left his options open to return to WSU for the 2020-21 season.