WEST LAYFETTE, Ind. (KSNW) – Drake eliminates Wichita State from the NCAA Tournament with a 53-52 win in the First Four Round of the West Region Thursday night in West Layfette.

The Shockers led 21-20 at halftime but Drake surged in the second half outscoring Wichita State 33-31 in the one point win.

Wichita State was led by junior forward Morris Udeze’s career high 22 points.

With the win, Drake advance to play USC on Saturday at 3:30p.m. (CT) in the 1st Round of the West Region.