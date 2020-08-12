WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State center Jaime Echenique will spend the 2020-21 season in Spain after signing his first professional contract.
Echenique’s new club, Delteco Gipuzkoa Basket, was recently promoted to Spain’s top division, Liga ACB.
The 6-foot-11 center was the Shockers’ leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker in 2019-20, earning second team all-conference status.
Echenique becomes the 37th Gregg Marshall Era Shocker to sign a professional contract. He’s one of at least three slated to compete in Liga ACB this year. Conner Frankamp (2015-18) recently signed with UCAM Muricia and Gal Mekel (2006-08) will play for Unicaja Malaga.
Echenique Becomes 37th Marshall Era Pro
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State center Jaime Echenique will spend the 2020-21 season in Spain after signing his first professional contract.