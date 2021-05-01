ECU Downs Shockers Saturday, 11-3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State baseball fell to the eighth-ranked East Carolina Pirates, 11-3, in the third game of a four-game American Athletic Conference series Saturday, May 1, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.
Wichita State (21-17, 9-9 American) and ECU (30-8, 12-3 American) are scheduled to wrap up the series with a noon game Sunday, May 2.
Corrigan Bartlett homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, while Jack Sigrist added a pair of hits, leading the Shockers at the plate.
The Pirates used a five-run first inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back en route to their 11-3 victory.
WSU right-hander Liam Eddy (3-7) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up five earned runs on five hits in a third of an inning.
Freshman infielder Derek Shaver made his collegiate pitching debut for the Shockers during the game, throwing a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of ground outs and a fly-out.
Alec Markarewicz and Thomas Francisco both went 2-for-4 with a double and homer, and batted in three, pacing East Carolina offensively.
ECU right-hander Tyler Smith (2-2) earned the victory on the rubber after allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
