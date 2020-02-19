Eddy, Hamilton Earn Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) - Senior catcher Madison Perrigan put up strong numbers at the Bobcat Classic to earn her third career American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection.

Perrigan, a Mustang, Okla., native, averaged .500 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs while the team competed at the Bobcat Classic over the weekend. In the team’s first matchup against UTSA, she was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. The catcher had a hit in every game and leads the team with a five-game hit streak. She is also tied for the team lead in doubles (3), second in RBIs (10) and third in OPS (1.094).