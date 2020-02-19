Eddy, Hamilton Earn Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State University baseball starting pitchers Liam Eddy and Jake Hamilton both received weekly awards for their performances on the mound during opening weekend Feb. 14-16.
Eddy was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, while Hamilton was tabbed one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Players of the Week.
A junior right-hander from Brighton, Colo., Eddy struck out a career-high 10 batters in a career-best eight innings pitched while only surrendering one earned run on one hit on exactly 100 pitches, helping the Shockers post their first combined one-hitter since 2014 in WSU’s 5-1 victory at Northwestern State Saturday, Feb. 15. He also surpassed 100 career strikeouts in the contest.
Hamilton, a junior right-hander from Asher, Okla., fanned 13 batters in five innings of no-hit baseball in Wichita State’s season-opener Friday, Feb. 14, at Northwestern State. It was the most strikeouts in a single game for a WSU pitcher since 2013.
Wichita State is scheduled to host Texas Southern in its 2020 home-opening series Feb. 21-23 at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.
