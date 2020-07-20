Eleven Shockers named to All-Star Team

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Eleven Wichita State baseball student-athletes have been named to the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Team.
Six represent the West All-Stars including:
Aaron Haase, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs
Liam Eddy, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs
Jake Hamilton, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs
Preston Snavely, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs
Andrew Stewart, INF, Cheney Diamond Dawgs
Corrigan Bartlett, OF, Cheney Diamond Dawgs
Five represent the East All-Stars including:
Aaron Bechtel, RHP, Newton Rebels
Jack Sigrist, INF, Newton Rebels
Cooper Elliot, INF, Sunflower Seeds
Garrett Kocis, 1B, Rose Hill Sluggers
Hunter Gibson, OF, Rose Hill Sluggers
The two teams will face off on Sat., July 25 at 7 p.m. at Eck Stadium in the Evergy Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game. Tickets to the game are $5.