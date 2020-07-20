Eleven Shockers named to All-Star Team

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Eleven Wichita State baseball student-athletes have been named to the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Team.

Six represent the West All-Stars including:

Aaron Haase, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs

Liam Eddy, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs

Jake Hamilton, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs

Preston Snavely, RHP, Hutchinson Monarchs

Andrew Stewart, INF, Cheney Diamond Dawgs

Corrigan Bartlett, OF, Cheney Diamond Dawgs

Five represent the East All-Stars including:

Aaron Bechtel, RHP, Newton Rebels

Jack Sigrist, INF, Newton Rebels

Cooper Elliot, INF, Sunflower Seeds

Garrett Kocis, 1B, Rose Hill Sluggers

Hunter Gibson, OF, Rose Hill Sluggers

The two teams will face off on Sat., July 25 at 7 p.m. at Eck Stadium in the Evergy Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game. Tickets to the game are $5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories