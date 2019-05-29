Eric Wedge named Wichita State head baseball coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE: Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge looks on prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 17, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Eric Wedge has been named the head baseball coach at Wichita State, Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced Wednesday.

Wedge, who was a catcher for the Shockers from 1987-89 and earned first team All-America honors in 1989, is the 22nd head coach in the history of Shocker baseball. He has 15 years of coaching experience including 10 years as a Major League manager.

In his three years as a Shocker, Wedge played in 226 games and hit .333 with 212 runs, 257 hits, 54 doubles, four triples, 45 home runs, 206 RBI, 173 walks and 21 stolen bases. He was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams, two College World Series teams, three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title teams and helped lead Wichita State to the 1989 National Championship.

Wedge, a native of Fort Wayne, Ind., was drafted in the third round of the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He made his Major League debut on Oct. 5, 1991 for the Red Sox and played in 39 Major League games from 1991-94 with Boston and Colorado.

He began his coaching career in 1998 in the Cleveland Indians minor league system. He was named 1999 Carolina League Manager of the Year after leading Kinston to a 79-58 record. The Indians promoted Wedge to manager of the double-A Akron Aeros in 2000 and then to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons in 2001. He led the Bisons to a 91-51 first-place finish in the International League’s North Division and was named International League Manager of the Year and Baseball America’s Triple A Manager of the Year. In 2002, he led the Bisons to their second-straight postseason appearance and earned The Sporting News Minor League Manager of the Year award.

In October of 2002, Wedge was named the manager of the Cleveland Indians. During his first three seasons, he guided the Indians from fourth place to second place in the American League Central Division standings. The 2005 team won 93 games and narrowly missed qualifying for the postseason. Wedge finished runner-up in the American League Manager of the Year voting.

In 2007, Wedge led the Indians to the Central Division title, and they defeated the Yankees in the ALDS before falling to the Red Sox in seven games in the ALCS. For his efforts, he was named American League Manager of the Year.

Wedge ended his coaching stint in Cleveland after the 2009 season, and in October of 2010, he was named manager of the Seattle Mariners. He won 213 games over three seasons with the Mariners.

After leaving the Mariners, he spent the 2014-15 season as a studio analyst for ESPN’s Baseball Tonight. Since 2016, he has been a player development advisor for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wichita State and Wedge have agreed to a five-year deal.