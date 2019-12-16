Erik Stevenson named AAC Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15, the league announced Monday.
Stevenson – a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Lacey, Wash. – did a little bit of everything in the Shockers’ 80-75 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. He scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Stevenson is the first Shocker to win player of the week honors this season. He made the conference’s weekly honor roll on Dec. 2.
The versatile guard is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and a team-second 5.4 rebounds this year.
On Monday, WSU (9-1) earned 31 votes in the Associated Press Poll – good for the equivalent of No. 28 nationally. It also marks the first time since Mar. 12, 2018 that the Shockers have earned votes in the AP.
Wichita State takes on (rv/25) VCU on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
LATEST STORIES: