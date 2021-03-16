Etienne, Brown earn National Association of Basketball Coaches district accolades

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) goes up for a shot as Houston’s Justin Gorham (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Association of Basketball Coaches released its annual all-district teams on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne was named to the first team and Isaac Brown took home coach of the year honors in District 24, which is comprised of the 11 American Athletic Conference schools.

Brown led a team picked seventh in the conference preseason poll to the regular season title.

Etienne averaged 17.1 points and 3.1 threes-per-game on 39.9 percent accuracy. He topped 20 points in 10 of the Shockers’ 21 games.

Wichita State, 16-5, takes on Drake in the NCAA First Four on Thursday. The 5:27 p.m. tip airs nationally on TBS.

