Etienne garners more honors as hot streak continues

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — In what is fast becoming a Monday tradition, the American Athletic Conference handed Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne yet another weekly accolade.

Etienne was one of five players named to the league’s honor roll for Dec. 28-Jan. 3, marking the fourth time in the last five weeks that the sophomore guard has earned some level of recognition from the conference office.

Etienne made back-to-back honor roll appearances on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 and earned American player of the week status on Dec. 28.

The Englewood, N.J. native scored a career-high 29 points in Saturday’s 83-79 road win at Ole Miss. He drilled 5-of-10 three-point attempts was 8-for-9 at the foul line while playing all but 52 seconds.

For the season, Etienne ranks among the league leaders in scoring (t-4th, 17.0), threes-per-game (t-3rd, 2.75), three-point percentage (4th, .373), free throw percentage (7th, .826) and assists (15th, 2.8).

The Shockers are 2-1 in all-important Quadrant-1 games. They’re one of just 17 teams with multiple Q-1 victories and one of only seven with two-or-more Q-1 road wins (top-75 or better).

Winners of five-straight, WSU travels to No. 11 Houston on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS

(Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021)

Player of the Week:

Brandon Rachal, Sr., G, Tulsa

Freshman of the Week:

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Honor Roll:

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

SHOCKER WEEKLY WINNERS:

Dec. 8 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 15 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 22 – Ricky Council IV (Honor Roll)

Dec. 29 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)

Jan. 4 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)