Etienne garners more honors as hot streak continues

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — In what is fast becoming a Monday tradition, the American Athletic Conference handed Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne yet another weekly accolade.

Etienne was one of five players named to the league’s honor roll for Dec. 28-Jan. 3, marking the fourth time in the last five weeks that the sophomore guard has earned some level of recognition from the conference office.

Etienne made back-to-back honor roll appearances on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 and earned American player of the week status on Dec. 28.

The Englewood, N.J. native scored a career-high 29 points in Saturday’s 83-79 road win at Ole Miss. He drilled 5-of-10 three-point attempts was 8-for-9 at the foul line while playing all but 52 seconds.

For the season, Etienne ranks among the league leaders in scoring (t-4th, 17.0), threes-per-game (t-3rd, 2.75), three-point percentage (4th, .373), free throw percentage (7th, .826) and assists (15th, 2.8).

The Shockers are 2-1 in all-important Quadrant-1 games. They’re one of just 17 teams with multiple Q-1 victories and one of only seven with two-or-more Q-1 road wins (top-75 or better).

Winners of five-straight, WSU travels to No. 11 Houston on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

###

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS

(Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021)

Player of the Week:

Brandon Rachal, Sr., G, Tulsa

Freshman of the Week:

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Honor Roll:

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

###

SHOCKER WEEKLY WINNERS:

Dec. 8 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 15 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Dec. 22 – Ricky Council IV (Honor Roll)

Dec. 29 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)

Jan. 4 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories