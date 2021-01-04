Etienne garners more honors as hot streak continues

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — In what is fast becoming a Monday tradition, the American Athletic Conference handed Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne yet another weekly accolade.
Etienne was one of five players named to the league’s honor roll for Dec. 28-Jan. 3, marking the fourth time in the last five weeks that the sophomore guard has earned some level of recognition from the conference office.
Etienne made back-to-back honor roll appearances on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 and earned American player of the week status on Dec. 28.
The Englewood, N.J. native scored a career-high 29 points in Saturday’s 83-79 road win at Ole Miss. He drilled 5-of-10 three-point attempts was 8-for-9 at the foul line while playing all but 52 seconds.
For the season, Etienne ranks among the league leaders in scoring (t-4th, 17.0), threes-per-game (t-3rd, 2.75), three-point percentage (4th, .373), free throw percentage (7th, .826) and assists (15th, 2.8).
The Shockers are 2-1 in all-important Quadrant-1 games. They’re one of just 17 teams with multiple Q-1 victories and one of only seven with two-or-more Q-1 road wins (top-75 or better).
Winners of five-straight, WSU travels to No. 11 Houston on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).
###
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS
(Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021)
Player of the Week:
Brandon Rachal, Sr., G, Tulsa
Freshman of the Week:
Caleb Murphy, G, USF
Honor Roll:
Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF
Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU
Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State
###
SHOCKER WEEKLY WINNERS:
Dec. 8 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Dec. 15 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Dec. 22 – Ricky Council IV (Honor Roll)
Dec. 29 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)
Jan. 4 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)