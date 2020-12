WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men's basketball will open the season like never before on Wednesday against Oral Roberts.

Due to a Sedgwick County health mandate, the Shockers will play without its usual hoard of 10,506 fans at home until at least Dec. 31 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Attendance (which includes players, coaches, officials, media and other essential personnel) will be capped at 100.