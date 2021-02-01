Etienne named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — For the second time this season Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Etienne – a 6-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – scored 29 points on 5-of-10 three-point shooting in Saturday’s 93-88 overtime win over UCF.

Etienne’s final triple, with 1:02 to play in overtime, provided the last of the game’s 14 lead changes. It was also the 100th of his career. At 44 games, he’s the fastest in school history to reach the century mark – six games ahead of previous record-holder Landry Shamet (50).

The 29-point effort matched Etienne’s career-high, set earlier this month at Ole Miss, and moved him into first-place on the American Athletic Conference scoring chart at 17.6 points-per-game.

This is Etienne’s sixth weekly honor from the conference office. He was player of the week on Dec. 30 and has made four other honor roll appearances.

Wichita State (9-4, 5-2) continues its home stand this week, Wednesday against Tulane (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and Sunday versus Temple (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Week of Jan. 25-31, 2021

Player of the Week:

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

Freshman of the Week:

Tylan Pope, F, Tulane

Honor Roll:

Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Cameron Tyson, R-So., G, Houston

DeAndre Williams, Jr., F, Memphis

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Rey Idowu, Jr., F, Tulsa

SHOCKER WINNERS IN 2020-21:

Dec. 7 – Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll

Dec. 14 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll

Dec. 21 – Ricky Council IV – Honor Roll

Dec. 28 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week

Jan. 4 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll

Jan. 11 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll

Jan. 11 – Ricky Council IV – Freshman of the Week

Jan. 18 – Morris Udeze — Player of the Week

Feb. 1 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week