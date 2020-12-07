Etienne named to American Athletic Conference honor roll

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. scored a career-high 26 points in the Shockers’ season-opening win over Oral Roberts. For the week, he averaged 20.0 points while connecting on six three-pointers and 12-of-13 free throw attempts.
This is Etienne’s first honor roll nod as a Shocker. He was the league’s freshman of the week on Dec. 8 of last year.
Wichita State (1-1) is off until Saturday when it plays host to Oklahoma State (4-0) for a 2 p.m. CT tip on ESPN+. The Cowboys earned 26 votes in Monday’s Associated Press Poll.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS
Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2020
Player of the Week:
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU
Freshman of the Week:
Tramon Mark, G, Houston
Honor Roll:
Jayden Garnder, Jr., F, East Carolina
Landers Nolley II, R-So., G, Memphis
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Michael Durr, Jr., C, USF
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State