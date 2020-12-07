Etienne named to American Athletic Conference honor roll

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. scored a career-high 26 points in the Shockers’ season-opening win over Oral Roberts. For the week, he averaged 20.0 points while connecting on six three-pointers and 12-of-13 free throw attempts.

This is Etienne’s first honor roll nod as a Shocker. He was the league’s freshman of the week on Dec. 8 of last year.

Wichita State (1-1) is off until Saturday when it plays host to Oklahoma State (4-0) for a 2 p.m. CT tip on ESPN+. The Cowboys earned 26 votes in Monday’s Associated Press Poll.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS
Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2020

Player of the Week:
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU

Freshman of the Week:
Tramon Mark, G, Houston

Honor Roll:
Jayden Garnder, Jr., F, East Carolina
Landers Nolley II, R-So., G, Memphis
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Michael Durr, Jr., C, USF
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

