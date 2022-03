TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Tyson Etienne had 18 points as Wichita State beat Tulsa 72-62. Morris Udeze had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Shockers (14-12, 5-9 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game skid on the road.

Darien Jackson and Jeriah Horne both had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14).

Wichita State will host East Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m. to close out their regular season schedule.