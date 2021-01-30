Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Twenty-nine home games at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, highlight the 54-game 2021 Wichita State University baseball schedule released by second season head coach Eric Wedge Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The schedule features 32 American Athletic Conference contests which will be played as four-game series over a three-day span, in addition to a home contest against in-state rival Kansas State, and road series at Pac-12 baseball power Arizona and perennial NCAA qualifier Stetson.

"If you're like me, you need baseball. We're looking forward to seeing Shocker Nation back at Eck Stadium," Wedge said. "The schedule looks different this year. A lot of work has gone into pulling this all together, but the players are pumped, and we are excited to take the field!"

WSU is scheduled to host nine of its first 10 games in the friendly confines of Eck Stadium, beginning with a three-game series against Northern Colorado Feb. 19-21. SIU Edwardsville comes to town for a series Feb. 26-28, and Dixie State rolls into the ICT for a trio of games March 5-7, wrapping up the season-opening homestand.

A road trip to Tulsa, Okla., to take on Oral Roberts is slated for March 2.

WSU heads west to Tucson, Ariz., for a four-game series against the preseason No. 15-ranked Arizona Wildcats March 11-14, before heading east to DeLand, Fla., for a pair of contests against the Stetson Hatters March 19-20 and FIU March 19 and 21.

A home contest against the K-State Wildcats March 23, and a three-game series at home against the Omaha Mavericks March 26-28 rounds out the non-conference slate for the Shockers.

American Athletic Conference action opens with eight consecutive games against the Houston Cougars, first in Houston April 1-3, before returning to Eck Stadium April 9-11.

WSU goes on the road for two weekends with road series at Tulane in New Orleans April 16-18 and Cincinnati April 23-25, before returning home to face American baseball preseason favorite ECU April 30-May 2.

The Shockers travel to UCF for their final conference road series of the season May 7-9, prior to wrapping up the regular season at home with series vs. USF May 14-16 and Memphis May 20-22.

The American Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for May 25-30 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. Spectrum Field is the home to the Clearwater Threshers – the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wichita State returns seven starting position players and all three weekend starting pitchers in 2021. Outfielder Couper Cornblum and right-handed pitcher Liam Eddy both enter the season as preseason all-conference in The American.

The 2020 Shockers compiled a record of 13-2 and won their final 12 games before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A season ticket waiting list is now available for individuals who wish to become new Wichita State baseball season ticket holders for 2021. To get on the list, please call (316) 978-FANS.

The inaugural Wichita State Baseball Virtual Fan Day Presented by Cox is slated for Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. For more details and to register, please click here.

For the latest WSU baseball news, please be sure to follow @GoShockersBSB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.