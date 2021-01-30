Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne gave Wichita State the lead for good with a foul shot with 47 seconds left in overtime and Wichita State went on to beat Central Florida 93-88.
Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and five ties, the Knights’ Dre Fuller Jr. hit a pair of free throws to even the score at 77 with five seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.
Etienne tied his career-high with 29 points to lead the Shockers.
Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Knights.