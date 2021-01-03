Etienne takes over, Wichita St. upends Ole Miss 83-79

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 29 points, making a season-best five 3-pointers, and Wichita State battled past Mississippi 83-79, wresting the lead away with just under two minutes left.
The 29 points was double Etienne’s season average of 15.3 a game.
He scored 19 in the second half, making 11 of the Shockers 13 points during one stretch to almost single-handedly keep the game tight while Ole Miss led for most of the final period.
Alterique Gilbert added 14 points with four assists for Wichita State.
Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 20 points and KJ Buffen added a season-high 18. Shuler made a career-best six 3-pointers.
