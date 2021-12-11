Etienne, Udeze lift Wichita State over Norfolk State 71-58

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State. Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home. Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3).

The Shockers led 29-23 at halftime, but went nearly 10 minutes without a made field goal in the first half.

“I’m attempting for all of us to come out with a killer instinct,” said Etienne. “We struck first tonight but we let off the gears. It’s something you have to find.”

The win over Norfolk State kicked off a four game homestand for Wichita State. The Shockers have bounced back with a win after each of their two losses this season.

“It feels good, it feels good man. It was a tough one we lost against K-State but we got in the gym, practiced and we rallied together,” said Udeze. “It’s easier to separate during a loss but us coming together and getting this one is big.”

With the win, Wichita State improves to 7-2 on the season. The Shockers will host Alcorn State on Tuesday.