Fans excited to return to Koch Arena for The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) kicked off Friday with 64 players playing among four regions.

TBT has 16 teams in the Wichita region and Wichita State University’s alumni team, the Aftershocks, are a fan favorite. The first game of the tournament in Wichita, Team Arkansas versus Fort Worth Funk, had fans lining up early.

“I have a ticket for every one — I should have brought my pillow,” said Sandy Buchanon, an Aftershocks fan.

Fans are excited to see basketball being played again in Charles Koch Arena. “I’m beyond excited to be able to be back in the arena,” said Peggy Wagner, a fan of the Aftershocks.

Many fans were specifically excited to watch the Aftershocks play. “I have ten favorites,” said Sara Jones, who likes every player on the Aftershocks team.

Fans of the Aftershocks have high hopes for the team in The Basketball Tournament. “I want to see the Aftershocks win,” said Wagner.

TBT runs in Wichita until Tuesday, July 20. The championship is at Dayton University from July 31 through August 3. You can see the schedule here.

“It’s so fun,” said Deena Phillips, an Aftershocks fan.