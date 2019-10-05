Fans get first glance at 2019-20 Shocker basketball squads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University baseball team fell at Missouri State, 17-5 in 12 innings, in its final fall exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hammons Field.

The Shockers are slated to open their annual Black and Yellow Fall World Series Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

Junior Paxton Wallace went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI, while senior Alex Jackson added a 2-for-3 performance, pacing WSU at the plate. Ross Cadena and Jack Sigrist also compiled doubles in the game.

Senior right-hander Tommy Barnhouse took the loss on the mound for Wichita State after giving up four earned runs on four hits in two innings.

Ben Whetstone led Missouri State, going a perfect 4-for-4 in the batter's box with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Jack Duffy and Drake Baldwin also homered in the contest.

Logan Wiley earned the victory on the rubber for the Bears after surrendering no earned runs on one hit with a strikeout in three innings.