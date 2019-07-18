Fans get first look at the Aftershocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are just over a week away from ‘The Basketball Tournament’ or TBT making its way to Wichita for the very first time.

The Wichita Regional will feature three alumni teams from Wichita State, Kansas and Kansas State.

The Wichita State team, affectionately known as the Aftershocks, ramped up practice on Monday at Charles Koch Arena.

However, on Wednesday, a select group of fans got to sit in and even step on the court with the team.

Real Men Real Heroes brought several kids out to the practice. Those who came out got run through some drills and even scrimmage with the team.

Afterwards, it was back to business for the players, some who haven’t stepped foot on Devlin Court since 2010.

Head coach Karon Bradley, who played for WSU from 2004-07, feels this teams versatility will benefit them in the tournament.

“We can play inside and out. We have so many different weapons, and I’m excited. I’m excited to play in front of Shocker nation,” said Bradley.

Former player Rashard Kelly echoed that sentiment.

“You know we’re trying to start this six man identity where you know how every home game is sold out, so I’m more excited to see the fan turnout, I’m also excited to play with these guys, but to see all the smiles in the stands one more time is going to mean more than anything,” said Kelly.

The Aftershocks will also feature a hometown hero in Conner Frankamp.

The Wichita North alum and former Shockers guard is coming off a NBA Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frankamp says he’s looking forward to get back on the court inside of Charles Koch Arena.

“We’ve all had some really good memories in this arena, especially with the fans we know they will be energetic and excited to see us all back together as well,” said Frankamp.

The Wichita Regional will tip-off on Thursday, July 25.

Self Made, the KU alumni team will play at 6 p.m., followed by the Aftershocks at 8 p.m.

Purple & Black, the Kansas State alumni team will play on Friday at 8 p.m.