Fans react to Gregg Marshall leaving Wichita State men’s basketball

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Coach Gregg Marshall talked briefly with KSN’s Craig Andres on Tuesday after he resigned from the WSU basketball program.

Marshall declined to go on camera but said he was looking forward to relaxing for a bit and possibly going to a beach for a couple of days.

While Marshall did not have much to say fans are certainly talking.

“It’s a devastating blow to the program,” said Mesfin Small, manager of Ziggy’s Pizza in College Hill.

Small says they get a lot of Shocker fans on game days. And he says now everyone is hopeful for the future of WSU basketball.

“I think recruiting for years will be off,” said Small. “You know maybe a couple of years but I think Wichita State, it will come back. It just takes good coaching, a good staff, good athletic department. But I think they will be fine.”

KSN asked other basketball fans about the future of WSU. One fan offered his take on coach Marshall.

“He’ll land back on his feet,” said Blake Shield. “Probably somewhere with a similar size school. Definitely. He obviously is a good coach and he took WSU to the final four so he has ability. He will come back around.”